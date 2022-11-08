Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Knights tipped to start 2023 season with an away game again the Warriors in New Zealand

By Max McKinney
Updated November 8 2022 - 3:27pm, first published 3:00pm
Mitch Barnett takes a run against the Warriors, the team he will be playing for in 2023. Picture by Jonathan Carroll.

Former Knights forward Mitch Barnett won't have to wait long to face his old teammates with Newcastle tipped to make a trip across the ditch for their 2023 season opener against the New Zealand Warriors.

