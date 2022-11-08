Former Knights forward Mitch Barnett won't have to wait long to face his old teammates with Newcastle tipped to make a trip across the ditch for their 2023 season opener against the New Zealand Warriors.
The NRL is yet to release its draw but leaked round-one fixtures suggest the Warriors will host the Knights at Mt Smart Stadium on Friday March 3, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.
The NRL has been contacted for comment.
The Knights and Warriors have opened their seasons against each other on four occasions, last doing so in 2020 when the Knights claimed a 20-0 victory at McDonald Jones Stadium.
In the three other meetings, Newcastle won at home in 2015 but lost at Auckland in both 2017 and 2003.
The Warriors finished last season 15th, one position below Newcastle, but they present as a much more formidable opponent in 2023.
In addition to Barnett, the Warriors have recruited the likes of Dylan Walker (Manly), Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad (Canberra), Te Maire Martin (Brisbane), Marata Niukore (Parramatta), Luke Metcalf (Cronulla) and Jackson Ford (St George Illawarra).
They also have a new coach in former Panthers and Tigers assistant Andrew Webster.
If the fixtures are confirmed, likely later this week, it will be the first time the Warriors have begun a season on home soil since 2019, after spending much of the last three years in Australia due to the coronavirus.
Newcastle have also been tipped to miss out on Magic Round next season.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
