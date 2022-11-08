Kris Lees looks for second chance in hot Hunter field

Top Newcastle trainer Kris Lees has not shied away from the challenge of trying to win his home track's premier race, The Hunter.
Across the first three editions, Lees has had 13 starters - four in 2021 and 2019, and five in 2020 - and prepared the runner-up each time.
But after an impressive 38 nominations for the $1 million race this year, the main talking point is not which horses his team need to beat, but which will even make the 16-strong field.
Acceptances close on Wednesday morning and Lees has just one guaranteed starter - Gem Song, which ran seventh last year and sits fourth in the ballot for Saturday's 1300m feature.
He also has Enchanted Heart (equal 15th) but said on Tuesday that the in-foal mare will be held back to race in two weeks.
Lees, though, was hopeful Never Talk, an emergency last year, could give him a second runner out of his five nominations. The five-year-old mare, raced by Lees and a syndicate of past and present Newcastle Jockey Club staff, was equal 22nd in the ballot and $26 for The Hunter with Bet365.
"Probably Never Talk is the other one, if she makes the field," he said of his hopes outside Gem Song.
"She's on the cusp of getting in. She's probably more effective on soft ground, but she's still very effective on her day and a little gap between runs will suit her.
"It's hard to really work out [the field], but I think she might just scrape in, but it's going to be line ball."
Never Talk is also entered for the benchmark 88 handicap (1300m), which shapes as a deep race on the Saturday city program given the expected spill from The Hunter nominations.
Lees believed the increased depth and entries for The Hunter will continue, especially with the $2 million The Ingham (1600m) on December 10 at Randwick as an attractive target for horses kicking off a campaign in Newcastle.
"It's become our No.1 race," Lees said.
"It's probably taken over from the Newcastle Cup, even though it's only had three editions, but with that attractive prizemoney and being a standalone Saturday, it's certainly grabbed everyone's attention and been very well received.
"It will continue to grow in strength and now it's got a nice lead in to a Villiers, now the Ingham, in a months' time.
"Its prizemoney has been increased to $2 million, so I think this will be a good stepping stone for a race like that, so it will continue to grow.
"You've nearly got a fresh batch of horses coming through for it."
Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott-trained In The Congo ($4.50), Godolphin's Vilana and Desleigh Forster-prepared Apache Chase (both $6.50) led the market on Tuesday for The Hunter.
John O'Shea-trained Waihaha Falls ($7.50) was next in betting but sat equal in the order with Never Talk and was no certainty to make the field.
"Pre-barrier draw I suppose there's a couple that are line ball to make the field, should they make the field, I think they are going to be very competitive," Lees said of the main threats.
"Then there's horses up the top like In The Congo, Apache Chase, when he's right he's a very smart horse, so it's going to be a good edition, but barrier draws will play their part."
While Lees won't have the numbers in the race of previous years, he has a chance with a proven record at Newcastle in seven-year-old Gem Song ($15).
Gem Song, after coming back from a year out with a serious tendon injury, has claimed the group 3 Newmarket (1400m) and Star Kingdom Stakes (1200m) at Newcastle.
Hugh Bowman will ride Gem Song, which was seventh but less than two lengths away in the $2 million Sydney Stakes (1200m) last start at Randwick four weeks ago.
"He's in really good order, he's a multiple stakes winner on this track, so he's a horse that really loves his home track," Lees said.
"But this is going to be a pretty competitive race, so he's going to need a little bit of luck in running, so if he gets that he'll certainly be right in the finish.
"He's got a bit of weight [57.5kg] but he deserves that and he'll race well."
Lees had Our Candidate and Ting Tong nominated for the $300,000 The Beauford (2300m) but said: "I don't know they'll run. That looks a pretty competitive race this year. It's only its second running and it looks a bit stronger than what it was last year so we might hold them for something softer."
But he is set to have multiple chances in the event honouring his father, the Max Lees Classic for two-year-olds, after nominating unraced Bangetta, Chilli Filly and Tracy's Spirit.
Lees is yet to win the race, which has 18 nominations this year.
"It's a big field this year so it's hard to work the noms out," he said.
"But we have three nominated and I'd say two, maybe three, will run and barrier draws for two year olds will be very important."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
