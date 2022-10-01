Knights centre Shanice Parker jokes her son Jakari now has an "extra 23 aunties".
Parker, 24, has juggled playing NRLW this season with raising her baby boy.
She embarked on pre-season training with the Knights back in July about six months after giving birth.
As a first-time mum, she was worried about returning to the elite level but quickly discovered it was a worry she need not have.
"I was worried teams wouldn't be so open to supporting me as a young mum and fulfilling this dream," she said.
"But [Knights coach] Ron was so open. He said: 'Bring him in whenever you need'.
"I've been really lucky to have the family that I've got at home, my partner's mum and dad, and the family I've got from being at the Knights. Ron and his wife and all the girls."
Parker has found it "tough at times" being a professional athlete and mum all at once, but said her teammates had made the experience all the more easier.
"Whenever we come into training, he's got an extra 23 aunties now," she said of Jakari, now nine months old.
"I usually bring him in once a week. The girls practically take him from me as I walk in the door and I don't usually have to worry about him until I get on the field, or until I walk out at the end of the night actually.
"He's mostly with Caitlan Johnston and Caitlin Moran, they love him.
"They make him laugh, it's pretty funny."
Parker, the daughter of former Jillaroos player Danielle Parker who played at the 2000 World Cup, grew up on Australia's west coast in the southern suburbs of Perth.
A talented league and union player as a junior in the limited competitions in Western Australia, she moved to Sydney in 2018 to play women's Super Rugby with the Waratahs, winning back-to-back titles in 2018/19 and representing the national rugby and sevens sides around the same time.
She switched to league and was picked up by the Roosters, playing NRLW in 2019/20. A State of Origin debut for NSW would follow in 2020 and for the Maori All Stars in 2021.
The Knights' entry into the NRLW was well-timed for Parker given her partner is Kiah Cooper, a Newcastle Rugby League player with Central Newcastle.
The Raymond Terrace-based Parker hasn't just eased back into the game this season, she's played every minute of Newcastle's six games. While she is yet to cross the try-line, she's recorded three try-assists setting up those alongside her. She is just proud to have returned to the top flight.
"Coming back from having Jakari, I didn't think I'd even be a part of a NRLW squad, let alone in a grand final," she said. "Those don't come around too often, especially now with the competition expanding. I think it's really cool and such a good achievement but I wouldn't be here if I didn't have the support of the club and my family."
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
