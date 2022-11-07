We will soon celebrate the centenary of our historic ocean baths pavilion, opened on November 25, 1922. The pavilion is a cherished Newcastle icon and cultural institution, loved for its inclusive nature.
Friends of Newcastle Ocean Baths Incorporated (FONOB) congratulate City of Newcastle for finally starting the restoration of this grand old lady after years of neglect by prior councils.
Stage 1 works on the baths pool and deck are well underway. Work on Stage 2, which includes all structures on the upper promenade, will follow after promised consultation.
Behind the facade are the simple open-air sun-lit structures - the change rooms.
The grave impact of the 1919-20 Spanish flu pandemic was reflected in the design of the baths pavilion that remains very relevant today.
To quote Dr Peter Hobbins, University of Sydney: "Spanish flu, the pandemic that killed between 50-100 million people worldwide, made landfall in Australia by 1919. About a third of all Australians were infected and nearly 15,000 people were dead in under a year . . ."
COVID-19 pandemic statistics are comparable to those of the Spanish flu. Current Australian statistics of November 5, 2022, show 10.4 million cases and 15,786 deaths since the start of the pandemic
In the current COVID-19 pandemic era, the design of our change rooms is more relevant than ever and a critical public health issue.
Research shows that keeping public places open-air can be a natural form of infection control.
Natural sunlight and fresh air pose less infection risk than enclosed environments.
A leading epidemiologist, Professor Catherine Bennett from Deakin University, chair in Epidemiology, has written in support of our efforts to ensure the open-air change rooms are retained:
"I am writing with my strong support for the proposal to maintain outdoor change facilities at the Newcastle Open Baths. This recommendation is consistent with infectious disease prevention principles which advise the public to spend more time outdoors and avoid crowded or poorly ventilated indoor settings."
See the full text of the letter at savenewcastlebaths.com
In the current COVID-19 pandemic era, the design of our change rooms is more relevant than ever and a critical public health issue.
Professor Peter Collignon AM, an infectious diseases physician and microbiologist from Canberra Hospital, also supports retaining open-air change rooms.
He says that it is useful to have as much outside ventilation as possible to protect against infections. He referred FONOB to his article published in CUREUS June 20, 2022, An Old Defence Against New Infections: The Open-Air Factor and COVID-19.
In June 2020, FONOB presented a submission to Newcastle Councils Community Reference Group set up for the Newcastle Ocean Baths restoration.
This submission, entitled Submission to Community Reference Group re Change facilities, clearly outlines FONOB's position that the open-air change room facilities must remain to retain the health benefits of direct sunlight and cross flow natural ventilation.
The female change rooms will need to be returned to their original size by relocating them back to the northern end.
Contemporary expectations regarding inclusiveness and diversity will need to be met by including lockable change room provisions for those seeking privacy.
The City of Newcastle population is expected to grow by almost 40,000 by 2040 - up 21 per cent.
Given anticipated increases in local population and regional populations, a decision to expand the change rooms will be much appreciated by those who regularly visit the Newcastle Ocean Baths.
FONOB look forward to joining with those who will celebrate the forthcoming centenary of the pavilion and the treasure that lies behind the facade - the open-air change rooms.
To quote Professor Bennett again: "Therefore, upgrading the facilities to modern standards, whilst keeping them open-air, is in line with current public health practices and advice, and would provide a safer environment for the public in the current pandemic, and beyond."
After 100 years, the grand old Newcastle Ocean Baths pavilion works well, despite signs of age. As the saying goes, "if it ain't broke, don't fix it".
IN THE NEWS:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.