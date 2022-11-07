Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Opinion

Why the open-air change rooms at Newcastle Ocean Baths are worth celebrating

By Peter Wickham
November 8 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The grand ocean baths pavilion will celebrate its centenary this month. Picture by Dianne Newman

We will soon celebrate the centenary of our historic ocean baths pavilion, opened on November 25, 1922. The pavilion is a cherished Newcastle icon and cultural institution, loved for its inclusive nature.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.