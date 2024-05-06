Man allegedly set car on fire after hitting two women during burnout

A man accused of hitting two people with a car while doing a burnout at a late-night gathering for dangerous driving allegedly removed the number plates from the vehicle and set it alight before he left the scene.
Daniel James Bevear, 22, was charged after he handed himself into Maitland police on March 18 - three days after the crash that left two women seriously injured.
According to a statement of police facts tendered to the court, Mr Bevear, who has not yet entered any pleas, was behind the steering wheel of a Ford Falcon as it did a burnout in several 360 degree spins at the intersection of Gooreengi Road and Somerset Avenue at North Arm Cove.
During the manoeuvre, at a gathering of dozens of people and about 40 other vehicles, he allegedly lost control of the car and it hit a telegraph pole and two women "at speed".
Instead of helping the women, according to the police fact sheet, Mr Bevear allegedly removed the number plates from the car and set it on fire before leaving the scene in what police have called an attempt to tamper with evidence.
The act was allegedly witnessed by several people.
Both women were taken to John Hunter Hospital - one with internal injuries and the other with pelvic fractures.
Mr Bevear handed himself in at Maitland police station three days after the crash and he was charged with reckless driving, dangerous driving, driving while his licence was suspended, and failing to stop and assist after an impact causing an injury.
He was also charged for allegedly doing burnouts at another late night car meet at Beresfield in January.
Raymond Terrace Local Court heard on Monday that Mr Bevear was applying to be dealt with under the Mental Health Act.
He is expected to enter pleas when he next faces court on July 3.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.