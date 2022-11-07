Emily Garnier has always admired the A-League's no-nonsense style of football.
The well-travelled American has played professionally in Europe and the United States and brings plenty of experience to a competition she has admired from afar until now.
"I've always appreciated the A-League," Garnier told media at Jets training last week.
"I feel like the football here is quite tough. We hit each other and we get up and keep going. It's not really dramatic in that sense, just hard-working.
"Historically, it hasn't been the strongest league, but I think it's growing. We had a meeting with the PFA [Professional Footballers Australia] and they were telling us about the growth and how they're trying to make the season longer and get a lot more professional structures in place.
"That's really good for the league, and so far I've seen good things."
Standing at 180 centimetres tall, blessed with explosive speed and possessing a tireless work rate, the towering centre-back is set to play an important role for coach Ash Wilson in a new-look Jets backline.
Taren King, also a centre-back, is the only returning defender from Newcastle's 2021-22 squad.
"She's five-foot-11, so she's a commanding presence and height is an area where we have lacked a little bit at times," Wilson said.
"It's not the be all and end all with centre-backs but it is obviously a positive attribute. Emily is tall and she's deceptively quick. She's got some massive stride length, so just her ability to cover is really good and she's got that height to be able to clear balls off the line.
"We have three centre-backs in the squad and they all bring something different, so for us it's about having that bit of flexibility and versatility across the backline."
Garnier grew up in Colorado, first experiencing soccer at four in her brother's team.
She went on to play for Colorado School of Mines then plied her trade abroad with seasons in Italy and Denmark before signing a short-term contract with Chicago Red Stars in the NWSL this year.
"I've played in a few different countries now and I feel like I learned a lot and maybe I can bring new perspectives to old problems," Garnier said.
"I've been here about three weeks now and it's just been an amazing experience so far."
The Jets have also bolstered their defence with Australian representative Teigen Allen, who played centre-back in Newcastle's 2-2 draw in a trial match against Western Sydney Wanderers on Saturday.
Jets product Tessa Tamplin has returned from a season in Switzerland and the Jets have picked up Leia Puxty from Adamstown and American Cannon Clough from Brisbane Roar. All three are fullbacks.
Newcastle open their A-League Women's season on November 19 against Brisbane in Queensland.
MORE IN SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.