Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Morgan Cibilic and Sarah Baum fall short with last-ditch waves in Brazil

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated November 7 2022 - 10:01am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Morgan Cibilic gets vertical during his round of 16 heat at the Saquarema Pro in Brazil. Picture by Daniel Smorigo/World Surf League

Morgan Cibilic and Sarah Baum have come up short with siren-beating final waves to bow out in the round of 16 at the Saquarema Pro in Brazil.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.