NEW BLOOD is desperately needed to keep not-for-profit organisations on their feet after COVID-19 saw a decline in volunteers across the board.
The Hunter Volunteer Centre will host its first expo in three years in the hopes it can open locals' eyes to the opportunities to help others around them.
Event coordinator Julia Busquets said a lot of organisations are struggling, with more roles available than there are volunteers to fill them.
"A lot are feeling the pinch and may not be able to open on certain days because they don't have enough volunteers," she said.
"Even we are struggling to find volunteers for our books.
"I don't think people really know what's out there, there are a few not-for-profits that can't operate without volunteers, their time, energy and dedication is vital."
There are close to 20 organisations coming to the expo, including Red Cross, Vinnies, Charlie's Gift, William the Fourth, the Newcastle and Lake Macquarie Suicide Prevention Network and Hunter New England Health.
Hunter Volunteer Centre chief executive officer Tony Ross said it's the perfect opportunity to showcase the diverse roles that are out there.
"Not only does it return a benefit to the individual because it's both purposeful and meaningful to them, but the broader community as well," he said.
"People who volunteer report being happier, healthier, more socially engaged and at the end of the day it allows them to try something new, experience something new and apply the skills they have."
He said the number of volunteers needed in the Hunter would be in the thousands, anywhere from service delivery to being a member of a board.
"I don't know one aspect of our lives in this country that doesn't have or doesn't rely on volunteers," he said.
"They're at every sporting event, in emergency services, aged care, conservation, tourism, hospitality, animal welfare - not one facet of the community doesn't involve or isn't affected by volunteering."
He said the idea that volunteering is just for retirees isn't accurate, and that it's a great opportunity for young people starting out in their careers to get a feel for a job - sometimes it can even lead to a paid role.
"It's tailored to anyone who wants to get involved in their community from a young age to an older age, there's a role that could be available for anyone who asks," he said.
The Hunter Volunteers Centre Expo is on Tuesday, November 22 at the Newcastle Yacht Cruising Club from 9:30am to 2:30pm.
The event is free to attend and members of organisations will be available to answer questions.
Madeline Link
