City of Newcastle councillor John Mackenzie will run for the Greens in Newcastle at the March state election, pushing funding for Stockton beach and 50 per cent affordable housing at the proposed Hunter Park precinct.
Dr Mackenzie contested the 2019 federal election in Newcastle, winning 15.6 per cent of the primary vote and enjoying a 1.9 per cent swing.
NSW upper house MP Cate Faehrmann will be in Newcastle on Friday to announce his preselection.
The Greens' policy platform includes $25 million to replenish sand at Stockton beach and support erosion measures at Newcastle's southern beaches.
"The state government has approved the plan for mass sand replenishment ... but neither major party has stepped up to the challenge," he said.
"I call on both parties to match the Greens' fix."
Dr Mackenzie said the Greens wanted the NSW government to commit to 50 per cent affordable housing at the Hunter Park precinct at Broadmeadow.
Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.
