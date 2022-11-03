Newcastle Herald
Newcastle councillor John Mackenzie wins Greens preselection for NSW election

November 4 2022 - 6:00am
Greens candidate John Mackenzie has called on both major parties to provide long-term funding to replenish sand on Stockton beach. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

City of Newcastle councillor John Mackenzie will run for the Greens in Newcastle at the March state election, pushing funding for Stockton beach and 50 per cent affordable housing at the proposed Hunter Park precinct.

Journalist

Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.

