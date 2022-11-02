Newcastle Herald
Darby Street alleged murder: Teegan Bain pleads guilty to accessory after the fact to murder at Newcastle Local Court

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
Updated November 3 2022 - 10:19am, first published 10:18am
Teegan Bain pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact to murder at Newcastle Local Court.

A WOMAN has pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact to murder after she told someone to rip down the CCTV camera outside her unit and lied to police.

