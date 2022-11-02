A WOMAN has pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact to murder after she told someone to rip down the CCTV camera outside her unit and lied to police.
Teegan Bain, 39, was committed for sentence on Wednesday in Newcastle Local Court for her part in destroying evidence of an alleged murder at her Darby Street unit in July, last year.
Police facts reveal Bain was at the unit when a fight allegedly broke out between the deceased, Wesley 'Wes' Prentice, and co-accused Michael Rae over outstanding drug debts.
After the deceased was allegedly shot in the chest, police evidence shows Bain instructed someone to rip the CCTV camera down from the stairwell and remove the SD card before she took the power cord out and destroyed the camera.
Police facts show the SD card was chewed on and spat out in the bathroom sink.
After the alleged murder, Bain gave a signed statement to police indicating that she had been at home - but left out the name of a co-accused, details of a fight and any knowledge of who allegedly shot the deceased.
According to court documents, Bain had a number of conversations about her involvement which were monitored by police, admitting she had destroyed evidence at the scene and that she was annoyed that someone had been shot in her home.
Bain will return to Newcastle District Court in early-December.
Bail was not applied for and was formally refused.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
