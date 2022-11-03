A MAITLAND woman has pleaded guilty to a string of drug and firearm charges after police caught her trading a jewellery bag filled with $55,000 in cash for 277 grams of methylamphetamine in November, last year.
Elizabeth Ann Cox, 43, pleaded guilty to two counts of possess prohibited drug; four drug supply charges; two counts of knowingly deal with proceeds of crime; two counts of possession of an unauthorised prohibited firearm and one charge of dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception in Newcastle Local Court on Wednesday, while a further 26 charges against her were dismissed.
Police first had dealings with Cox in March, 2021, when she was stopped in Tenambit and a search of her car found a laptop bag with a debit card, a small resealable bag containing 1.32g of methylamphetamine and $18,000 in a bag that belonged to her partner which he claimed was winnings from the pokies.
A month later she was stopped again in Thornton where officers found a clear plastic bag containing 19.1g of methylamphetamine.
They also found a syringe of methylamphetamine in liquid form.
In October, police established Strike Force Callard, a secret police sting investigating drug supply in Maitland.
Cox was identified as a person of interest and officers began to tap her phone calls, where they established 21 deals between November 8 and 25.
Court documents show the total amount was at least 45.5 grams worth $19,850.
On November 25, police intercepted a phone call between Cox and an associate where it was established she was going to receive a "large amount" of meth.
Police saw her leaving her unit in a black Jaguar, where she headed to the local NAB and withdrew $6000.
Eventually she drove to Devonshire Street and parked next to a white Corolla.
Police evidence shows Cox handed the driver $55,000 in exchange for two medium reusable bags filled with a clear crystal substance.
Both were arrested and taken to Maitland Police Station.
Later that day, police searched Cox's unit and found 67.42g of methylamphetamine, a replica Remington shotgun, a replica Glock pistol and $12,200 in cash.
Court documents show Cox didn't appear to have a job but had multiple bank accounts, one with more than $163,900 in deposits from various people leading up to her arrest.
Police also took a CCTV hard drive from the unit and a money counting machine.
Cox will be committed for sentence at Newcastle District Court in early December.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
