Infuriated Stockton locals have warned state Labor it will pay at the ballot box next March for its failure to commit to offshore dredging as a long term solution to save their beach.
The Newcastle Herald asked Labor leader Chris Minns to clarify the party's position following criticism of Newcastle MP Tim Crakanthorp's lack of commitment last week.
Mr Minns, who will visit the Hunter on Monday and Tuesday next week, confirmed the party was still considering its position on the issue.
"I guess we are a bit stunned. They finally look like they might get into power and now they won't commit," fifth-generation Stockton local and businessman Lucas Gresham said in response.
"There are people who are very strong Labor supporters who are filthy. If he (Newcastle MP Tim Crakanthorp) does the right thing everyone will vote for him but they won't if he doesn't. They (Labor) had better be careful."
Stockton Community Group co-president Melanie Taggart agreed.
"It's very disappointing; we expected Labor would have a clear policy on this issue especially given there's a chance there will be a change of government. It just seems they are not interested," she said.
Meanwhile, Labor announced last weekend that it would spend $8.5 million to investigate how to make Gosford's 'iconic' waterfront reach its full potential.
The lack of commitment at Stockton has also heightened tensions between state Labor and the Labor-controlled Newcastle council.
The council is actively working with Planning Minister Anthony Roberts to find a way to enable offshore dredging, which is considered the only sustainable way to replace the 145,000 cubic tonnes of sand that is lost from the beach annually.
In a statement, Mr Minns said the party supported the offshore dredging solution in principle and was open to looking at it. However, it was yet to commit.
"Anyone who has been to Stockton Beach knows how beautiful it is and why it's so important to protect," Mr Minns said.
"The challenges regarding erosion have been well documented."
It is not known if Mr Minns will visit Stockton while in the Hunter.
Mr Minns welcomed last week's joint federal government and City of Newcastle $6.2million funding package for the beach.
The money will be used to renourish the southern end of the beach with 300,000 cubic metres of sand.
It will also pay for investigations and approvals for additional sand sources from the north arm of the Hunter River and in the Stockton Bight which were identified in the NSW government's 2021 Stockton Offshore Sand Exploration Project.
"It's been a decade of inaction by federal and state coalition governments who have repeatedly ignored calls for funding and a plan to manage the impact of coastal erosion on Stockton Beach," Mr Minns said.
Mr Crakanthorp told the Herald last week that the funding announcement was an example of what happened when different levels of government worked together.
"I have been speaking with the Deputy Premier's office this week, and now that this initial sand nourishment is locked in, the Stockton Beach Taskforce will be sitting down again to progress the longer-term solution," he said.
"The way to fix Stockton Beach is through collaboration and the Stockton community should not have to wait for the outcome of the election to keep moving forward."
Stockton residents are also engaged in a community letter writing campaign calling on the state government and the Port of Newcastle to contribute to the ongoing maintenance of Stockton Beach given the adverse impact of the Stockton breakwall on erosion.
It is now widely accepted that the crippling erosion on Stockton is caused by the breakwaters, which are state assets, and deepening of the shipping channel.
The breakwaters stop the drift of sand from south to north that used to bring about 41,000 cubic metres of sand annually to the beach.
"It was a NSW Liberal government that privatised the port and collected billions of dollars in fees and continues to get billions of dollars in royalties," federal Newcastle MP Sharon Claydon said last week.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
