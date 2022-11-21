CHARLESTOWN Golf club general manager Joanna Mantle hoped that the club's new high-tech driving range would attract new players to the game and enhance their junior program.
It has done that and more.
Since it started operating on August 2, more than 1.8million balls have been hit at an average of 17,000 a day from the 27 bays.
"We knew it would be successful but our expectations and projections have been doubled," Mantle said after the $2.4 million facility's grand opening on Sunday.
"The amount of people using the facility and the flow on effect into the clubhouse, bar takings, bistro and people of the course has been amazing. The has been an influx of a different demographic. Lots of younger people and girls as well.
"t is great for time poor people. You can spend all day there or half an hour, and we are getting repeat customers.
"On average 17,000 bulls are being hit a day. "It is a full-time job for somebody to collect the balls. wash them and refilling the dispensers."
Construction of the facility, which is flood lit, took 18 months and each bay has shot tracer technology and virtual golf programs.
"We tried to get government grants, but in the end the project was self funded. It has been great financial management from the board and we were able to pay for it with our own money."
Club professionals Ryan and Janelle Smith have a double bay designated for coaching and club fitting and there is a grassed area specifically for members.
"The technology is a lot more precise in terms of fitting golf clubs and with the coaching it provides technical elements," Ryan Smith said. "You have to go north to Coffs harbour or south to Sydney to find a facility similar."
** Branxton professional Corey Lamb faces a nervous wait to see if he gets a start in the $2million Australian PGA at Royal Queensland starting Thursday.
Lamb carded a two-under 70 to finish tied for 12th at qualifier in Keperra on Monday and miss one of three place available in the DOP World sanctioned event.
Lamb, who turned professional earlier this year, is first reserve for the Australian PGA.
Blake Windred and Jake Higginbottom are field which is headed by Cameron Smith, Adam Scott and Marc Leishman.
** Nelson Bay have been awarded the Jack Newton junior golf club of the year.
Nelson Bay has been active in promoting junior golf and golf in schools for nearly a decade. The club conducts annual come and try visits with at least three schools in the local area, putting a golf club in more than 400 kids hands for the very first time. They also run multiple sporting school programs and a junior clinic each Thursday.
Each term a scholarship is presented to one of the juniors, with the winner getting a three-year membership to the club, $100 pro shop voucher, three private coaching lessons and tickets to the movies for the whole family.
** Meanwhile, Lydia Ko has recorded an emotional win at the LPGA's season-ending Tour Championship in Florida to deny Australian Minjee Lee two more huge gongs.
Ko held her nerve with a final-round two-under-par 70 on Sunday to finish two shots clear of Ireland's Leona Maguire (72).
The victory clinched player-of-the-year honours for Ko and also the biggest cheque in women's golf history.
Ko's $A3million pay day took her season earnings to $A6.6m, leaving the New Zealander to also win the season-long money list.
Lee finished second in both the player-of-the-year and money race in 2022 after fading to a tie for 33rd in Naples with a closing with a five-over 77.
Australia's world No.5 bogeyed six of her last 10 holes in her worst finish of a sapping season.
Lee had the chance to be crowned player of the year if she finished in the top 10 and above Ko in the last event of the LPGA season.
Instead, the 26-year-old ended the tournament 16 shots behind Ko, who also claimed the Vare Trophy for best scoring average for the second consecutive season and second time in her career.
Lee, though, still ended her own stellar season with the Annika Major Award for major player of the year following her commanding US Open triumph in June and also pocketed a cheque for $US1 million ($A1.5m) as the AON Risk Reward Challenge winner.
But the Sunday spoils were all for Ko, who choked up after holing out at the last to claim her first player-of-the-year award since 2015.
"There was a lot of things on the line today," Ko said.
"I really wanted to play the best golf I can. I knew it would be a tough battle, especially with how tough the conditions were."
With three victories, plus nine additional top 5s in 2022, the former teenage prodigy also posted her first multiple-win season since 2016 to edge ever closer to a seemingly inevitable place in the LPGA Hall of Fame.
Ko would also have regained the top ranking if world No.1 Nelly Korda finished outside the top 20.
But the American tied for 10th at eight under after closing with a 70.
Still, Ko headed for the off-season with plans to get married feeling blissfully content as world No.2.
"This is my last tournament as a single lady," she said with a laugh at the trophy presentation.
Hannah Green, the only other Australian in the elite 60-player field for the season finale, tied for 33rd with Lee at one under following a final-round 71.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
