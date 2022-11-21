Newcastle City's Marnie Robinson is now eligible for the 2023 AFLW draft after being named in a national top-30 list.
Robinson, a member of the Sydney Swans academy, was one of three female players selected from the AFL NSW-ACT region.
The squad, targeting talented 17-year-olds from across the country, was released by AFL officials on Friday alongside an equivalent male group.
"Selection in the NAB AFL and AFLW Academy is a significant achievement and all players are thoroughly deserving of their place in the squads," national academy manager Tarkyn Lockyer said via AFL media.
"It is extremely pleasing to again have all states and territories represented in this year's intake.
"They will also be given the opportunity to be part of AFL and AFLW environments by attend training sessions with clubs, which will provide first-hand experience of the standards required to make it at the highest level."
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
