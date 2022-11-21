Newcastle Herald
Newcastle City product Marnie Robinson named in national AFLW academy

By Josh Callinan
November 21 2022 - 11:00am
City's Marnie Robinson. Picture supplied

Newcastle City's Marnie Robinson is now eligible for the 2023 AFLW draft after being named in a national top-30 list.

