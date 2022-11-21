There was agony and ecstasy for the Newcastle sporting faithful over the weekend.
Substitute Adriana Konjarski, fresh from earning a national league recall after an outstanding NPLW Northern NSW season with Warners Bay, came on around the 70th minute and sparked the attack.
But her return was short-lived and now the Jets will wait anxiously to find out the extent of an ankle injury that forced her from the field after just 13 minutes.
On a brighter note, home-grown talent Leia Puxty and Sophie Stapleford made their ALW debuts while Chicago Red Stars forward Sarah Griffith looks ready to set the competition alight after a strong showing in her first appearance.
In the wees hours of Sunday morning, Knights NRLW championship-winning players Caitlan Johnston and Yasmin Clydesdale were holding World Cup medals after outstanding performances for the Jillaroos in a 50-point demolition of New Zealand in England.
The victory capped what has been a remarkable year for the duo, who had both already been part of an NRLW premiership and State Of Origin victory in 2022.
The Knights duo were on the winning side of the 54-4 scoreline at Old Trafford, while fellow Newcastle player Autumn-Rain Stephens-Daly endured the pain of a big loss in front of tens of thousands of fans at the famous stadium.
Clydsdale, who had been used sparingly by Jillaroos coach Brad Donald in the previous four matches - only once playing 80 minutes - featured in every minute of the final and ran for an almost game-high 208 metres while making 19 tackles.
The Sparke Helmore Triathlon was back after 18 months, staged around Newcastle Foreshore at a new time of year due to a clash with Supercars set-up in the event's traditional February window.
Conditions were stifling but hundreds of participants pushed through the pain to finish the sprint distance course of 750-metre swim, 21-kilometre cycle and 5km run.
Maitland 18-year-old Liam Dixon set up his first ever Sparke Helmore Triathlon win with a blistering run while Australian marathon champion and multiple event winner Regina Jensen, 42 and from Dudley, ran down her rivals to cross the finish line first in the women's race.
As Merewerther captain Josh Geary puts it, "you don't score 347 and lose too many".
Defending premiers Stockton reeled in Wests' 185 late on day two, resuming at 0-25 and losing four wickets as they stayed undefeated.
Wallsend earned maximum points, Newcastle City also won and Toronto tasted success for the first time this summer.
But coach Shane Burley said a last-round loss in Tamworth on Sunday had "taken a lot of the gloss off".
IN THE NEWS
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.