Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

In-form Adriana Konjarski earns national league recall with Newcastle Jets colours after break-out NPLW NNSW season at Warners Bay: A-League Women

By Renee Valentine
Updated October 24 2022 - 7:44am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Home-grown striker Adriana Konjarski in action at Jets training. Newcastle's A-League Women's squad have begun pre-season ahead of their round one game on November 19. Picture by Grant Sproule, Newcastle Jets

Striker Adriana Konjarski has earned a national league recall with the Newcastle Jets after a stand-out season in NPLW Northern NSW.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.