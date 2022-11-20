BELMONT'S Toby Gray has been named in the NSW squad for this week's Sheffield Shield clash against Western Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
Gray, who played in last season's Sydney first-grade final with Northern Districts, was called up to the 13-man team alongside fellow uncapped spinner Chris Green.
NSW selectors released the player list, again including Wallsend's Jason Sangha, on Sunday.
The match is scheduled to start on Tuesday.
"It is also exciting to have two spinners potentially in line for their debuts. We are confident if given the opportunity, they will perform well for the Blues," Cricket NSW coaching staff Michael Klinger said.
Leg-spinner Gray has recently been part of the NSW-ACT second XI.
Gray, who played juniors at Valentine and seniors at Belmont, won national under-17 and under-19 titles in the same 2018-19 campaign.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
