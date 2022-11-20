Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Cricket

Belmont cricketer Toby Gray called up into NSW Blues squad for Sheffield Shield

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
November 20 2022 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tony Gray playing for Belmont in Newcastle District Cricket Association's Tom Locker Cup final in 2016-17. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

BELMONT'S Toby Gray has been named in the NSW squad for this week's Sheffield Shield clash against Western Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.