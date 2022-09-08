Third person charged over bikie-related home invasion, shooting at Edgeworth

A MAN who police allege has links to an outlaw motorcycle gang has become the third person charged over a home invasion at Edgeworth and the shooting of a bikie associate.
Jason Wayne Bailey, 47, who was already behind bars charged over another home invasion and participating in a criminal group, will appear in Toronto Local Court on Friday charged with an additional 10 offences.
Mr Bailey, who was arrested at South Coast Correctional Centre on Wednesday, had been listed to apply for bail on Friday before the fresh charges were laid.
The Newcastle Herald reported last week that Justin Bell, a senior member of the Nomads outlaw motorcycle gang, had been refused bail over a home invasion at Edgeworth on March 8 that left a woman, 24, with machete wounds to her leg and head and the kneecapping of a man, 27, who was found in a car park on Arnott Street a month later.
Mr Bell, 27, of Gillieston Heights, had been on bail at the time of his arrest, accused of another violent home invasion at West Wallsend last year.
As well as Mr Bell, detectives arrested 42-year-old Carley Joy Moon at Blackalls Park last week and charged her with 12 offences. She remains behind bars.
Detectives foreshadowed that further arrests could be expected and on Wednesday they made the trip to Nowra to charge Mr Bailey with 10 offences, including special aggravated break and enter, firing a firearm in a public place, discharging a firearm intending to cause grievous bodily harm and knowingly directing the activities of a criminal group.
Police said while the man was found at Edgeworth they believed he had been shot elsewhere and then dumped.
Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.
