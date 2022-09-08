Newcastle Herald
Third person charged over bikie-related home invasion, shooting at Edgeworth

September 8 2022 - 5:00am
A MAN who police allege has links to an outlaw motorcycle gang has become the third person charged over a home invasion at Edgeworth and the shooting of a bikie associate.

