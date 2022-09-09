AN ALLEGED NOMADS gang enforcer has withdrawn his bid for bail after he became the third person charged with an alleged kneecapping on Wakefield Road.
Jason Wayne Bailey, 47, was set to make an application for bail at Toronto Local Court on Friday, but the court heard his solicitor had sent an email seeking to withdraw the application ahead of his matter being heard.
Advertisement
He is already behind bars charged over another home invasion and participating in a criminal group and now faces charges for a further 10 offences.
Along with the bail bid, an application to undertake a forensic procedure was withdrawn by police prosecutor Sergeant Adam Checkley.
Bailey faces a slew of charges - alleged to have shot a 27-year-old man in the leg at a non-descript dumping ground near Freeman's Waterhole in April.
The alleged victim was later found lying on a public street in Edgeworth with a bullet wound to his right leg - believed to be the result of bikie gang infighting.
He was taken to John Hunter Hospital and has since made a full recovery from his injuries.
Police claim the alleged victim is well-known to them and is believed to have links to the Nomads Outlaw Motorcycle Gang (OMCG).
Police made an appeal to the public for more information, claiming the alleged victim refused to cooperate with Strike Force Undola investigations - after throwing significant man hours into reviewing CCTV footage and combing the dumping ground on the intersection of Wakefield and Sugarloaf Range roads for clues.
A white 2019 Toyota Camry was seized for forensic examination at the time, believed to be the car the alleged victim was taken in before being dumped in a carpark at Edgeworth.
The charges against Bailey include special aggravated break and enter commit serious indictable offence; fire firearm in or near public place; discharge firearm intend cause grievous bodily harm; possess unauthorised firearm and knowingly direct activities of criminal group.
Bailey also faces charges related to an alleged break-and-enter at a woman's house in Edgeworth a month earlier, where police claim he entered the home armed with a Lugar P08 pistol.
Police will also allege Bailey had a number of firearms, including a SKS semi-automatic rifle, the Lugar pistol and a shot gun in his possession at a storage facility in Cardiff.
It's the police case that Bailey wasn't authorised to possess any of the firearms.
Magistrate Peter Barnett adjourned Bailey's case to October in line with his co-accused.
Bail was not applied for and was formally refused, with Bailey to appear in court via video link on the next occasion.
IN OTHER NEWS
Advertisement
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.