NEWCASTLE Rugby League is now on the lookout for a new general manager, but chairman John Crooks says the upcoming finals series remains top priority.
Knights premiership winner Marc Glanville finished in the role this week with Charlie Haggett stepping up to fill the void while the 2022 season continues over the next month.
"It was by mutual agreement," Crooks said.
"Charlie will step back in until the finals series is complete and then we'll go from there.
"Whether we re-advertise or contact some of the people who applied previously and go back through their resumes, we just need to get through the finals series first and make sure that's a success."
Crooks described Glanville's promotional work as "fantastic" and added the 56-year-old will stay involved during play-offs via the Newcastle RL podcast, which launched earlier this year.
In an email circulated to clubs and obtained by the Newcastle Herald, it says "Marc Glanville resigned his position as general manager of the Newcastle Rugby League effective immediately. We wish Marc all the best in his new endeavours and thank him for his contribution while working with us".
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
