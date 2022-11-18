Newcastle Herald
Joy of Water swim school holds concerns for business with City of Newcastle tender for Beresfield pool

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
November 19 2022 - 5:00am
Joy of Water's Walter and Tracy Ellem fear for the future of their business at Beresfield pool. Picture by Simone De Peak

A local swim school operator holds grave concerns his business could fold if a private operator takes over management of Beresfield pool.

