FAMILY and friends will be united in their grief this weekend as they gather in different parts of Australia to say goodbye to three victims of the Hunter Valley bus tragedy.
Singleton couple Lynan and Andrew Scott will be remembered during a service at a Blaxlands Creek property from 1pm on Saturday.
The next day, loved ones will gather at a South Hobart church to farewell Kane Symons.
Lynan and Andrew had been living in Singleton with their young boys, and were involved in the Roosters AFL club.
The funeral service will be livestreamed, and recorded, with a link available on request only.
Loved ones were asked not to bring along flowers and gifts, but rather printed photographs and notes to share with Lynan and Andrew's families and their little boys.
Support has flooded in to support the Scott family during this devastating time, and a fundraiser has already drawn close to $300,000, as well as written tributes.
"Lynan and Andrew will be missed terribly," Toni Coleman wrote on the GoFundMe page.
She said her family was "privileged to have known these two beautiful souls".
"May the beautiful qualities of mum and dad live on in these boys," Lorna Hickson wrote.
Kane Symons was also killed in the June 11 bus crash, and his life will be celebrated at a funeral service in South Hobart on Sunday.
His family has called it a 'Day for Kane' and invited all who knew and loved him to the C3 Church at 2pm, and it will be livestreamed for those who can't attend.
"Hawaiian shirts and surf clothing acceptable," the public invitation said.
Carlton Park Surf Lifesaving Club will be holding a paddle out ceremony at 10am that day. The club has offered up boards for those travelling, a balcony view for those who would prefer a view from land, as well as hot chocolate and coffee afterwards.
The club's president Christine Gaby made a tribute to Kane on behalf of his family in the aftermath of the crash.
"Kane, otherwise known as 'Superman' was an amazing athlete who competed at the highest level," she said.
"But more than that he was a leader, a great bloke and a mate to many.
"We adored him and he will be truly missed."
Kane was also well known and loved in the Tasmanian football community, according to a tribute post from the North Hobart Football Club, and was involved with the Singleton Roosters.
The funerals come after Angus Craig was farewelled during an emotional service on the south coast on Monday, and the Hunter Valley's Dr Rebecca Mullen's service was held in Singleton on Wednesday, out of the public eye.
The crash on Wine Country Drive at Greta claimed the lives of 10 people and injured 25 others, after a bus carrying wedding guests from Wandin Estate to Singleton rolled onto its side.
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.
Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.