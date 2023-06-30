Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Funerals to be held on weekend for Hunter Valley bus crash victims Kane Symons, Andrew and Lynan Scott

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
July 1 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew and Lynan Scott, and Kane Symons, will be farewelled at services on the weekend. Pictures from GoFundMe, Facebook
Andrew and Lynan Scott, and Kane Symons, will be farewelled at services on the weekend. Pictures from GoFundMe, Facebook
  • Warning: Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised that this story may contain images of deceased persons.

FAMILY and friends will be united in their grief this weekend as they gather in different parts of Australia to say goodbye to three victims of the Hunter Valley bus tragedy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.