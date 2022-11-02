JAY Sneddon has tapped into a "wealth of knowledge" as he relishes the start of his first-grade captaincy journey at Cardiff-Boolaroo.
Sneddon - a club junior, university student and Newcastle Olympic soccer player - was recently appointed to the leadership role for this season and has already sought advice from those around him.
The experienced campaigners at CBs happen to be respected trio - Australian Country Championships hall of famer Mark Curry, new coach Mark Littlewood and injured paceman Matt Willett.
"It's been really helpful bouncing ideas off those guys," Sneddon said.
"Come training on Tuesday and Thursday, I can talk with them all about selections, approaches for certain batsmen or field placements.
"They're just a wealth of knowledge Mark Curry, Splint [Littlewood] and Willo. It certainly makes my job a lot easier."
IN THE NEWS:
Sneddon, based at Cameron Park nearby the club's headquarters at Pasterfield Sports Complex, applied for the position after Michael Corrigan stepped down.
The all-rounder was "stoked" and honoured" to be given the nod.
"I put forward what I was thinking and what I could bring to the table," Sneddon said.
"In terms of culture and bringing identity to our first grade team, which in my opinion we've been lacking for a little bit."
Sneddon felt he's always been drawn towards "that part of the game".
"I've always thought of myself more of a tactical cricketer versus maybe ability," he said.
"I've always enjoyed that part of the game be it the mentality of getting someone out or how to get on top of someone as a batsman.
"I also felt drawn to the aspect of leading from the front and bringing a competitive nature to the club and our team."
CBs have struggled in recent times and although not breaking through yet this campaign, they have given themselves a chance in two of their opening three games and twice posted 200-plus totals.
"Even though results haven't gone our way, we'll definitely get a few wins soon," he said.
"It's going to be a process, it might be over the next two years, but we're on the rise I hope."
From an individual perspective, Sneddon top scored with 84 in round three against City at No.1.
"To score a few against a good bowling attack definitely helped settle the nerves as captain," he said.
Sneddon remains unsure if Willett (back) will return during 2022-23 but has been impressed with the efforts of another paceman in Dan Williams.
CBs visit Uni on Saturday.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.