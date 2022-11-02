NRLW coach Ron Griffiths has overseen Anika Butler's rise up the rugby league ranks during 2022 and reckons she "wouldn't look out of place at the next level".
Novocastrian code-hopper Butler scored a try in her first World Cup appearance, capping off a historic moment for Papua New Guinea at the World Cup.
The Orchids beat Canada 34-12 in England on Wednesday (ADST), marking the country's maiden win at the women's tournament.
Griffiths, prior to the Knights' recent NRLW title, coached Newcastle's squad in the NSW Women's Premiership with Butler playing most of this year's campaign.
"It's great for Anika to get the reward she deserves," Griffiths told the Newcastle Herald.
"She's certainly an extremely solid player and wouldn't look out of place at the next level. She'll certainly show that at the World Cup tournament."
Griffiths described Butler as an "astute finisher" and she showcased that straight up, crossing last for PNG against the Ravens at Leeds' Headingley Stadium.
The winger received a short pass in full flight on the far touchline around 30 metres out before swerving inside to beat one defender and racing away to collect four points in the 78th minute.
"That probably sums her up in a nutshell," Griffiths said.
"That's exactly what we got through the Harvey Norman season [NSW Women's Premiership] and that's why she played almost every game. She's very dependable and safe under the high ball.
"You could see [initially] she'd been out of the game for a while [playing more union] in terms of understanding and defence, but by the end of the year she was one of our most consistent players."
Butler, who qualifies to represent PNG through her late grandmother, played a warm-up match against the Prime Minister's XIII in Brisbane in September.
The Orchids debuted at the women's World Cup in 2017.
PNG were ahead of Canada 8-6 at half-time.
The Orchids next face Brazil at Hull on Sunday (4am ADST). Hosts England await on November 10.
