Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Australian Ice Hockey League: Newcastle Northstars refuse to give in, but narrowly lose national final to Canberra Brave

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated September 4 2022 - 7:52am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Francis Drolet (right) playing for the Newcastle Northstars against Canberra Brave in Sunday's national final in Melbourne. Picture: AK Hockey Shots

The Newcastle Northstars were determined to make the most of 2022.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.