Coach Arthur Papas may tinker with his starting side but won't change anything else as Newcastle prepare to test themselves against two A-League heavyweights in quick succession.
The Jets travel to AAMI Park to play a star-studded Melbourne Victory on Friday night in the wake of their first loss this season - a 2-0 away defeat at the hands of unbeaten Western Sydney.
Then they host competition leaders Melbourne City on November 12 before a four-week World Cup break.
"We know they're tough games and we knew in that last part of the first block that we've got some very strong teams who are all contending for a championship, and recruiting and spending to win a championship," Papas said.
"It's a good opportunity because we want to measure ourselves against teams who are regarded as the best in the league and see where we stack up come that World Cup break, and what are the areas we're going to have to keep refining to make sure we're in that contention as well come end of the season."
The Jets opened their campaign with back-to-back wins against Perth (2-1) then Wellington (3-1).
Victory, who have only beaten Sydney (3-2) in four starts, are coming off a nil-all draw with Brisbane. They haven't netted a goal in three games but were boosted by the signing of Bruno Fornaroli on Tuesday .
The Uruguayan adds to a strike force that includes Chris Ikonomidis, Nick D'Agostino and Tomi Juric.
"I don't read too much into their start," Papas said.
"I've watched their games and they've been playing well without getting some goals, but it's a strong team and big club. It will be a great atmosphere and another good opportunity for us."
Centre-back Jordan Elsey is back in the Jets squad after serving a two-game suspension for a high boot but whether he is injected straight back into the starting side remains to be seen.
Hired gun Beka Mikeltadze, the Jets' leading scorer last season, returned from a quadriceps injury via the bench against Wanderers but is likely to be back in the first XI on Friday night if fully fit.
"[Jordan is] available," Papas said. "He will travel. I haven't made decisions yet on who will start but he will travel with the squad and is a good addition to have back in the group.
"There might possibly be some changes. Consistency comes from having a settled starting 11 but we all train with the same idea and the same concepts and for me it's about the consistency of the whole squad. Whoever plays looks similar regardless."
Wanderers restricted Newcastle's attack, denying the Jets the ability to produce the free-flowing ball movement Papas wants them to play.
"There were parts that were disappointing, that we couldn't get some outcomes in key times and key areas, but there's a bit of growth still needed," Papas said.
"This week was a good opportunity to reflect and look at areas that we want to have more consistency in ... we've got to be good enough to navigate those moments and stay true to what we try to do every single week."
That means continuing to play aggressively with and without the ball and the Jets by no means will adopt a more conservative approach as they chase three points against Victory in front of a hostile Melbourne crowd.
"To take that idea of let's be conservative and let's hold on for our lives, that could possibly result in a one-off result," Papas said.
"But for where we want to go, we want to compete against the best teams, and, when you go play against the teams that everyone regards as big teams in this country, you want to measure yourself based on what you try to implement daily.
"If you just start changing every single week you're never going to get consistency ... it won't end in the way I see us wanting to progress as a team and as a club."
The Jets will need to be better in both boxes against a Victory side that is hard to break down.
"You're going to have to earn those chances against Victory, but that's our challenge," Papas said.
On Saturday, City host Glory and Wanderers are at home to Central Coast.
On Sunday, Phoenix play Macarthur, Brisbane take on Sydney and Western United battle Adelaide.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
