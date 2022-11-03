Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Why Newcastle Jets are set to stay the course in Melbourne Victory test at AAMI Park: A-League round five

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
Updated November 3 2022 - 5:50pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle Jets centre-back Jordan Elsey comes back into calculations for a starting position after serving a two-game suspension. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

Coach Arthur Papas may tinker with his starting side but won't change anything else as Newcastle prepare to test themselves against two A-League heavyweights in quick succession.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.