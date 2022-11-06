Newcastle Herald
Morgan Cibilic and Sarah Baum in the hunt with run to last 16 in Brazil

Craig Kerry
Craig Kerry
November 6 2022 - 1:30pm
Morgan Cibilic gets vertical during his round of 24 heat at the Saquarema Pro in Brazil. Picture by Daniel Smorigo/World Surf League

Merewether's Morgan Cibilic has edged closer to Championship Tour requalification while Newcastle-based South African Sarah Baum has kept her dream of a debut alive with round of 16 spots at the Saquarema Pro in Brazil.

Craig Kerry

