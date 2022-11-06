Morgan Cibilic and Sarah Baum in the hunt with run to last 16 in Brazil

Merewether's Morgan Cibilic has edged closer to Championship Tour requalification while Newcastle-based South African Sarah Baum has kept her dream of a debut alive with round of 16 spots at the Saquarema Pro in Brazil.
Cibilic, the world No.5 in his 2021 CT rookie season, dropped off the tour at the mid-year cut but is on track for a return in 2023. Coming off a quarter-final result in Portugal last month, he was ranked 10th on the second-tier Challenger Series, just inside the qualification line, before the penultimate contest in Brazil and is set to improve his position again after progressing over the weekend.
Cibilic was to face Moroccan Ramzi Boukhiam, possibly overnight, in the last 16 at Saquarema after second placings in the round of 48 and 24.
He was aided by an interference call against former CT surfer Caio Ibelli in a tough all-Brazilian round of 48 heat. He was second to Edgard Groggia (12.5) with an 11.87 total. Ibelli (8.99) was third and eliminated, along with Wiggolly Dantas (8.83).
In the round of 24, Cibilic (11.9) was runner-up to Hawaiian Ian Gentil (12.24) but ahead of Brazil's Gabriel Andre (7.53).
Merewether's Ryan Callinan, third on the CS, is sitting out the Saquarema Pro after securing his CT return.
In the women's event, Baum takes on Brazilian Summer Macedo in the last 16.
She won her round of 64 heat, locking in scores early for a 12-point total to beat Macedo (10.17), German Camilla Kemp (9.6) and Brazil's Isabela Saldanha (3.87).
"I just wanted to catch a couple of waves straight off the bat," Baum said.
"I was watching for a little while and there were so many waves going unridden, I just wanted to catch everything.
"I had a good game plan just to catch one of the rights to start then get a little left out the back and it paid off.
"The waves are actually so fun. I've been here for quite a while now, so I've had stormy waves, small waves, really rippable three to four foot waves and there's quite a bit of power and I feel that suits my surfing, so I'll just play to those strengths and see how we go."
She then finished second to Hawaiian Bettylou Sakura Johnson (14.33) to 11.4 in the next round. Peru's Daniella Rosas (7.95) was third after being penalised for interference (6.0). Hawaii's Zoe McDougall was also (6.77) knocked out.
Baum was 13th on the CS standings after making the quarter-finals in Portugal. She was 6295 points outside the qualification line and needs big results to break into the top five and qualify.
The series wraps up with the Haleiwa Challenger in Hawaii from November 26.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
