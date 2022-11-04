Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Knights announce former Manly mentor Michael Monaghan as NSW Cup coach, confirm staff appointments

By Max McKinney
Updated November 4 2022 - 5:24pm, first published 4:30pm
Michael Monaghan. Picture by Andrew Campbell.

Des Hasler's former Manly assistant Michael Monaghan has joined Newcastle as the club's NSW Cup and development coach.

