Des Hasler's former Manly assistant Michael Monaghan has joined Newcastle as the club's NSW Cup and development coach.
The Knights announced Monaghan's recruitment on Friday, along with confirming three other staff appointments: Brian McDermott as a senior assistant coach, Matthew Jay as the head of high performance and Michael Dobson as the head of pathways.
Jay joins the Knights after departing the Wests Tigers at the end of last season.
"We are delighted to be able to secure three such capable people," Knights director of football Peter Parr said.
"Brian brings a wealth of experience and has already established a strong relationship with Adam.
"Matt is highly regarded in the high-performance arena, to have someone with his experience and expertise will be hugely beneficial.
"As a former Knights player Michael understands the importance of the pathways systems and we look forward to his input in these vitally important programs."
Monaghan departed Manly when the writing was on the wall for Hasler.
He joins the Knights after eight years of assistant coaching at Catalans Dragons and the Sea Eagles.
The 42-year-old, who played 293 top-flight games at Canberra, Manly and Warrington, will work with the football staff to help produce and progress NRL players.
"Michael Monaghan is a highly credentialled coach following on from a decorated playing career, adding further expertise and experience to our coaching staff," Parr said.
Jay has spent more than a decade working with NRL sides Cronulla Sharks and the Tigers.
He replaces the experienced Hayden Knowles, who fell out with the Knights following his highly publicised on-field exchange with prop David Klemmer.
Both Jay and McDermott will start work after the World Cup, where they are working, respectively, with New Zealand and Fiji.
Monaghan and McDermott replace Willie Peters and Eric Smith.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
