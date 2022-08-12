Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Subscriber

TOOHEY'S NEWS: Newcastle Knights trainer Hayden Knowles' future at the club is under a cloud

Barry Toohey
By Barry Toohey
August 12 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE future of high profile Knights high-performance boss Hayden Knowles at the club is under a cloud following the fallout from the club's handling of the David Klemmer controversy.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Barry Toohey

Barry Toohey

Sport

Barry Toohey is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald. He covers the Newcastle Knights and hosts the Toohey's News Podcast.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.