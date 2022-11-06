Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

'No request from Newcastle': Wests coach Tim Sheens says halfback Luke Brooks staying put at Tigers

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated November 6 2022 - 5:01pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke Brooks makes a tackle on former Knights player Jaelen Feeney. Picture by Jonathan Carroll.

Newcastle are hoping family ties to the Hunter can help entice Luke Brooks out of Sydney, but Wests Tigers coach Tim Sheens says the halfback is going nowhere.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.