Newcastle are hoping family ties to the Hunter can help entice Luke Brooks out of Sydney, but Wests Tigers coach Tim Sheens says the halfback is going nowhere.
The Knights, who have shown interest in the playmaker for the better part of a year, are still interested in recruiting Brooks and there could be extra incentive beyond a fresh start for the 27-year-old to join the club.
One of his brothers is believed to reside in the Hunter and his parents may also have interest in a move to the region.
The ball appears to be in Brooks' court for a shift north although the Knights would likely need to make adjustments to their roster to secure his services for 2023.
The 189-game half's big-money deal at the Tigers concludes at the end of next season.
But Sheens, who has now taken over as the Tigers' head coach following an overarching managerial role this year, has reiterated previous comments about Brooks staying put in a fresh statement.
"I want Luke here," he told The Sun-Herald.
"It's not our intention to release him, and there's been no request from Newcastle. It's been talked and talked and talked about.
"He's due to turn up here on November 14, and I'm looking forward to working with him.
"Right at the moment, there's been no movement from the Knights and we're moving forward with him as our halfback.
"He still has his legs, he has speed, he's brave, and if you needed to find someone to replace him, you wouldn't find that [an] easy task either."
Knights coach Adam O'Brien left the door open when asked about Brooks on Friday.
"I'll coach these boys that are out here right now and when the list is finalised, I'll coach that list," he said.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
