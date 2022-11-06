Knights flyer Dominic Young scored again but it was fellow winger Tommy Makinson who stole the show with a record five-try haul in England's quarter-final win over Papua New Guinea.
The host nation trounced PNG 46-6 at DW Stadium in Wigan to set up a huge semi-final clash with either Tonga or Samoa this week.
England made a fast start, scoring seven tries in the first half alone. Young crossed for his ninth try of the tournament in the 14th minute.
Makinson's five tries, a record for an England player in a top-flight international game, leaves coach Shuan Wane with a selection headache ahead of the semi-final.
Young, Makinson and Ryan Hall, England's all-time leading try-scorer who crossed for his 300th career try in their win over France in the second pool match, have been locked in a battle to secure the two wing positions.
"To score five is good but what we want to achieve is much, much bigger. It's a special record to have but what's at stake is so much bigger than that," Makinson said after the quarter final.
"Shaun has three world-class wingers to pick from.
"Dom and Ryan Hall are amazing players and if you don't do it, someone will take the shirt. That's a special team to be a part of."
Young's starring campaign, which follows his standout NRL season, may have ended 34-year-old Hall's international career given he started against PNG.
While most of the World Cup has been held in the heartland north, England's semi-final will be played at London's The Emirates Stadium, the home of Premier League side Arsenal.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
