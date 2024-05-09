Monty Python legend Eric Idle is coming to Newcastle

Eric Idle at a Tribeca Film Festival screening of Monty Python and the Holy Grail at the Beacon Theatre, New York, in 2015. Picture by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP

Comedy genius Eric Idle is bringing his new show Always Look on the Bright Side of Life, Live! to Newcastle in November.

It's a nostalgic one-man comedy about Idle's love of comedy, music, life and what he calls "mock and roll", a "weird hybrid of comedy and music".

The actor, singer, playwright and musician has performed on stage, screen and behind-the-scenes as a writer, and is best known for Monty Python's Flying Circus.

He has been in show business since 1961 and received a BAFTA lifetime achievement award in 2009.

"My role in life seems to be cheering people up."