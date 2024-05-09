Monty Python legend Eric Idle is coming to Newcastle

Comedy genius Eric Idle is bringing his new show Always Look on the Bright Side of Life, Live! to Newcastle in November.
It's a nostalgic one-man comedy about Idle's love of comedy, music, life and what he calls "mock and roll", a "weird hybrid of comedy and music".
The actor, singer, playwright and musician has performed on stage, screen and behind-the-scenes as a writer, and is best known for Monty Python's Flying Circus.
He has been in show business since 1961 and received a BAFTA lifetime achievement award in 2009.
"Unfortunately I can't find the exit," Idle says.
"My role in life seems to be cheering people up."
