Australia's newest gas plant at Kurri is due to fire up later this year

Australia's newest gas peaker will be operating at Kurri by the end of the year as part of the federal government's Future Gas Strategy.
The $950 million Hunter Power Project, will run on diesel until a 21 kilometre gas lateral from Killingworth is completed.
The 660 megawatt peaker, initially announced by the former Coalition government in 2020, was originally due to be open in time to compensate for the loss of Liddell Power Station last year.
However a series of cost blow-outs and delays caused by poor weather combined to push the plant's commissioning back to the last quarter of this year.
The gas-fired power station will have a capacity of up to 750 megawatts, with 660 megawatts supplied to the grid initially.
The government committed a further $700 million during the election campaign to allow the plant to run on a blend of green hydrogen and gas, which takes the project's total value to $1.65 billion.
Work on the combustor installations was completed at the end of February with 20 dual fuel combustors installed into each turbines.
Generator and turbine assembly was completed in March, while a preliminary alignment of the turbine and generator was completed in April.
Environment groups, which have opposed the project from day one, renewed their attacks following the release of the Future Gas Strategy on Wednesday.
The strategy is designed to provide a plan for how gas will support the economy's transition to net zero.
But Lock the Gate National Coordinator Carmel Flint said it represented a reckless plan to open up new industrial gas basins that would damage land, water and communities.
"It is Scott Morrison's failed and terribly ill-considered 'gas-fired recovery' all over again, and it is as wrong now as it was then," she said.
"This strategy is a capitulation to the gas lobby at the expense of manufacturers, workers and households struggling with the cost of living, who will all pay more for energy because of it."
"The gas industry has mercilessly price-gouged Australians, with gas prices more than tripling in the last 10 years, driving up energy prices more broadly and destroying manufacturing.
Climate Energy Finance think tank director Tim Buckley described the strategy as "ridiculous and beyond disappointing."
"The strategy is a massive misstep in the context of the strides the Albanese government has been making in pivoting to our economic future as renewables powered zero-emissions trade and investment leader," he said.
"Gas as a transition fuel might have made sense a decade ago, but the climate science and renewables and storage technology landscape has changed fundamentally in the decade since.
Power supply firming, where gas plays a small and diminishing role, is now transitioning to batteries and other storage technologies."
