Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Hunter Swim Club competitors Lexi Sutherland, Lara Morgan and Alice Spadari qualify for Australian open water swimming championships

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
November 11 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
From left, Hunter Swim Club's Lara Morgan, Alice Spadari and Lexi Sutherland have qualified for the Australian open water championships. Picture by Simone De Peak

Lexi Sutherland, Lara Morgan and Alice Spadari are no strangers to clocking up the kilometres in training.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.