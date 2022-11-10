Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Waratah Netball Club replaces outgoing Inner Glow in Newcastle Netball Association 2023 Greater Bank Series

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
November 10 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wests proved too good for University of Newcastle in this year's grand final.

All of the big players are set to return in 2023 for Newcastle's premier netball competition but there will also be a new club hitting the court.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.