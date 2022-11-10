All of the big players are set to return in 2023 for Newcastle's premier netball competition but there will also be a new club hitting the court.
Newcastle Netball Association confirmed on Thursday Waratah Netball Club would enter the Greater Bank Series.
It will be the first time the small club, which was formed in 1987, has played in Newcastle's top grade.
The tri-level Greater Bank Series was formed in 2020 with clubs entering teams in the three divisions of championships, opens and 23s.
Waratah will replace outgoing Inner Glow, who have played in the past three seasons.
The seven other clubs will be back again in 2023.
West Leagues Balance will be eyeing a fifth straight championship crown after they continued their dominance of Newcastle netball by winning their fourth grand final in a row. They defeated University of Newcastle 51-38 at National Park in September.
West have not been beaten for grand final glory since they entered the Newcastle competition in 2017.
Finals were not held in the COVID-affected years of 2020 and 2021.
University of Newcastle will be looking to go one better next year after making their first grand final appearance while minor premiers Souths will be out to atone for falling one game short of this year's championship decider.
Nova, Kotara, Junction Hotel and BNC will also return in the eight-club competition.
The Greater Bank Series is scheduled to begin on April 28 next year.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
