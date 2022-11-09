Whether or not Michael Hogan lines up for Merewether at some stage this summer remains to be seen, but the paceman has opted to reverse his recent retirement and return to the professional ranks next year.
Hogan, now home in the Hunter, has signed a deal with Kent for 2023 which sees the 41-year-old switch English county allegiances after a decade at Glamorgan.
Less than two months ago Hogan was given a guard of honour and hung up the boots.
However, Hogan's decision to go around again means he will have the chance to add to his tally of 931 wickets.
He joins fellow Hunter product Grant Stewart in the Kent playing squad while also being part of the club's coaching set up.
"I'm really looking forward to a fresh challenge at this stage of my playing career," Hogan told Kent's club media.
"After 10 memorable seasons with Glamorgan the opportunity to play for Kent in division one of the Championship, and to also cut my teeth mentoring in a new environment, is an exciting one."
Kent officials, including director of cricket Paul Downton, welcomed the move.
"Hoges has been an outstanding bowler for many years and will bring a vast amount of experience to our bowling unit," Downton told Kent's club media.
"His numbers show he is an invaluable acquisition, and he continues to be a threat in both four-day and T20 cricket.
"I'm particularly excited about the knowledge he will bring with him, which will be invaluable to all our bowlers, particularly the young and upcoming talents at the club."
In the County Championship season just gone, originally his swansong, Hogan claimed 45 wickets for Glamorgan after bowling 418 overs in 14 matches.
The former Glamorgan captain also collected 20 wickets at an average of 16.65 in the most recent T20 Blast.
Last year he helped the Welsh outfit win the One-Day Cup, which was collected by Kent in 2022.
Hogan arrived in Glamorgan in 2013 after making his first-class debut, aged 28, for Western Australia in 2009.
Only this week Kent's Harry Padmore signed with Glamorgan while veteran Darren Stevens has been released by the Spitfires.
Merewether captain Josh Geary previously said "there's always a spot" for Hogan playing at the Lions during 2022-23.
Meanwhile, Stewart was named player of the series earlier this week after scoring 197 runs for Italy in four T20 internationals.
All-rounder Stewart, who opened the batting but didn't bowl, helped the Azzurri defeat hosts Spain in their last match on Monday (AEDT) following three losses, including two against Germany.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
