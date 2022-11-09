Newcastle Herald
Michael Hogan's fresh deal with English county Kent prolongs Novocastrian's professional cricket career

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
November 9 2022 - 6:30pm
Newcastle's Michael Hogan. Picture Getty Images

Whether or not Michael Hogan lines up for Merewether at some stage this summer remains to be seen, but the paceman has opted to reverse his recent retirement and return to the professional ranks next year.

