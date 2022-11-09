Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Upper Hunter horse racing identity admits massive cocaine conspiracy

Updated November 9 2022 - 2:10pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Upper Hunter horse racing identity Felicity Fraser pleaded guilty on Wednesday to conspiring to import a commercial quantity of cocaine. She remains behind bars.

AN Upper Hunter horse racing identity has admitted to conspiring to import large quantities of cocaine into Australia from South America.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.