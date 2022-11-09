Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Third man accused of holding up Iron Horse Inn at Cardiff pleads not guilty

Updated November 9 2022 - 11:53am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle courthouse.

A MAN accused of using a firearm to hold up the Iron Horse Inn at Cardiff has pleaded not guilty and will face a trial in Newcastle District Court.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.