Third man accused of holding up Iron Horse Inn at Cardiff pleads not guilty

A MAN accused of using a firearm to hold up the Iron Horse Inn at Cardiff has pleaded not guilty and will face a trial in Newcastle District Court.
Benjamin Reece Matheson, 28, appeared in Newcastle Local Court on Wednesday via audio visual link from jail where he pleaded not guilty to armed robbery in relation to a hold up at the popular Cardiff pub in the early hours of January 25 this year.
Mr Matheson pleaded guilty to a number of charges of driving while disqualified and a police pursuit at Singleton. He will next appear in Newcastle District Court next month to get a trial date.
Detectives say two masked men - one armed with a handgun and the other with a meat cleaver - walked into the pub about 12.20am and threatened two employees, aged 52 and 25, before taking the cash register and fleeing.
Two other men - Nathan Paul and Jade Allan Thompson - have been charged over the robbery and remain behind bars.
Mr Thompson has pleaded not guilty and will appear in Newcastle District Court on Thursday to get a trial date, while Mr Paul has not yet entered a plea.
