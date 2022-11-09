Newcastle Herald
Anxious wait for Ian Macdonald and John Maitland over Hunter Valley mining charges

By Miklos Bolza
Updated November 9 2022 - 12:50pm, first published 12:45pm
A judge hopes to deliver his verdict on charges against Ian Macdonald, pictured, John Maitland before Christmas. File picture by AAP

Former NSW Labor politician Ian Macdonald and an ex-union boss now have a nervous wait ahead of them as a judge considers corruption charges brought against the pair.

