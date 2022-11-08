POLICE investigating a Lake Macquarie stabbing are hopeful a CCTV image can help lead them to answers about the malicious wounding incident.
Investigators on Wednesday released a CCTV image of a black Audi hatchback as they seek information about the Edgeworth attack.
Detectives from the Raptor Squad are investigating the incident, which occurred on August 10 last year.
Police said two men, both then aged 33, were sitting inside a purple Holden Commodore in a carpark at the intersection of Impala Street and Main Road about 8am that day when a black hatchback drove into the gravel car park.
A pair of men exited that car, walking toward the Commodore before one wielded a knife to slash two passenger side tyres and attack the male passenger.
The two men then approached the driver's side, attacking the other man in the Holden before fleeing in the hatchback.
Police said the Audi was last seen travelling east on Main Road.
The two men who were attacked attended John Hunter Hospital for treatment. Both have since recovered.
Lake Macquarie police began investigations before the incident was referred to the State Crime Command.
Police are hoping the image of the car, as well as one of distinct sunglasses left at the scene, can help progress their inquiries.
Police described the Audi's driver as of Caucasian appearance, between 180cm to 185cm tall, with dark coloured hair in a mohawk style.
The passenger was described as of Caucasian appearance, about 155cm tall, with tattoos on his face, neck and arms, and red hair with a mohawk and mullet style haircut.
Anyone with information that may assist investigators is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
