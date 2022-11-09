Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Paul Perry's Sky Lab fires fresh attack on The Hunter

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
November 9 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Perry-trained Sky Lab will be one of three local chances in The Hunter, alongside Gem Song (Kris Lees) and Aramayo (Sam Kavanagh). Picture Arrowfield Stud

Newcastle trainer Paul Perry is most famous for planning Choisir's pioneering trip to England in 2003 to claim the King's Stand Stakes-Golden Jubilee Stakes double at Royal Ascot.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.