Rising talent Josie Allan has been named as the Newcastle Jets' fourth and final scholarship-holder for the upcoming national league season.
The Hunter Sports High student and Jets Academy product joins Chloe Walandouw, Lara Gooch and Josie Morley.
Morley and Gooch both earned their A-League Women's debuts for Newcastle last campaign as first-time scholarship-holders.
Allan has been recognised as one of the nation's most promising players with selection in under-16 and under-18 Australian groups.
This week she is in the Young Matildas (under 20) squad playing in the 2022 Four Nations Tournament against senior national teams from Solomon Islands, Fiji and Papua New Guinea in the ACT.
The tournament, being played in Canberra and Queanbeyan from November 8 to 13, is the first step in preparations for the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup qualifying.
Walandouw, a defender, is also in the Young Matilda ssquad.
The Jets' scholarship-holders train as part of Newcastle's ALW squad alongside 17 contracted players.
Jets coach Ash Wilson expected the teenager to thrive in an elite environment.
"Josie is an exciting academy product who we believe has a clear future pathway aligned to our A-League club and the potential for success beyond that," Wilson said.
"She is only 16 but has a great attitude, is quick, dynamic and has spark in the way she plays."
Allan was "looking forward to taking my game to the next level this season".
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
