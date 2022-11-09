Hamilton have appointed Cameron Murphy as their first-grade coach for the 2023 Hunter Rugby season.
Murphy, who coached the club's second-grade side this year, replaces departing first-team mentor Marty Berry.
Berry, whose side fell short in the 2022 grand final, has taken up an opportunity to coach in Canada, which he was forced to postpone due to COVID before taking on the Hawks' top job in 2021.
"We're sad to see him go because he has been a breath of fresh air," Hamilton president Lesa Mason said.
"He's a great coach and got some great results. We'd welcome him back any day."
Murphy is a former Manly Marlins player and has coached locally with Southern Beaches and in Sydney.
"He did an exceptional job for out second-grade team this year," Mason said.
"He took them from bottom of the ladder last year to second and the grand final.
"He's full of energy and confidence, so we're really looking forward to seeing what Cam does with the Hawks next season."
MORE IN SPORT
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.