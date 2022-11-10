Aaron Bills proved the difference as the Newcastle Blasters defeated Lake Mac Attack in Thursday night's local derby at No.1 Sportsground to reach the T20 Regional Bash finals series.
The leg-spinner took 5-15 off his four overs, including two wickets in as many balls early in the innings, with the Blasters dismissing Attack for 90 and reeling in the runs three down in the 12th over.
Newcastle now advance to the last four of the annual NSW Country competition. Lake Mac had featured in the last three state deciders, featuring a title in 2019-20.
Traditionally held at the Sydney Cricket Ground in the New Year, a venue or date for the play-offs have yet to be confirmed.
Bills broke through when it mattered most for the Blasters with an "outstanding" spell according to Newcastle District Cricket Association (NDCA) representative coach Shane Burley.
"You don't get may five-fors in T20," Burley said.
Bills bowled opener Joseph Gillard (14) before capturing Jed Dickson (0) leg before with the very next delivery to leave Attack 3-25.
Bills also helped trigger a middle-order collapse with two more wickets as Lake Mac lost 4-4, leaving them 7-54.
Also during that period, a mix-up resulted in the run out of Attack captain Adrian Chad (17).
Bills completed his personal milestone by bowling Dan Bailey (4) at 8-71.
Rearguard action from Pat Magann (24 not out) gave Lake Mac something to bowl out.
However, the Blasters made light work of the total with No.3 Jake Montgomery (38 not out) the stand out performance.
"He [Montgomery] did what he had to do chasing a small total," Burley said.
Montgomery combined with Ben Balcomb (28 not out) for an unbeaten partnership of 64 runs as the Blasters tasted victory after 11.5 overs.
Newcastle most recently qualified for the T20 Regional Bash top four in 2020-21, but were beaten by Lake Mac.
The Blasters held aloft the trophy in 2017-18, as a stand-alone team before the Attack were introduced.
Meanwhile, NDCA selectors are expected to name Newcastle's main NSW Country Championships squad on Friday ahead of next week's state titles in Tamworth.
Newcastle have won the last three NSW Country Championships.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
