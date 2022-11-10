Northern NSW Football directors defend position amid board overthrow attempt

Northern NSW Football directors targetted for removal have launched a detailed and ardent defence as their battle with dissenting member zones heads towards a potential extraordinary meeting next month.
Member zones and committees with voting rights were on Thursday sent a four-page letter titled "submission in defence of resolution to remove directors of NNSWF board", which details the organisation's achievements and questions the actions of those trying to oust chairperson Helen O'Neill, deputy Bill Moncrieff and directors Peter Dimovski and Mansell Laidler.
A pact of zones demanded via a letter on August 23 a general meeting to table motions to remove the quartet, and director Sarah Gray, who has since resigned, and replace them with their own nominations. Director Mark Trenter was not a target.
The letter was delivered a day after NNSWF sent zones endorsed recommendations from an independent report into the administration and governance of the sport in the region. Among them was, with the backing of clubs, moving to an aligned structure under NNSWF. This would make the zones, which administer community football, obsolete.
The Newcastle Herald understands NNSWF dismissed the letter calling for the meeting on legal grounds. The Herald was also told the zones then called a general meeting of their own for Friday, November 11, at Newcastle Football headquarters. This too was rejected by NNSWF on legal grounds. However, it is understood NNSWF have called a general meeting at their headquarters at Speers Point on December 7 to address the issue.
O'Neill, Moncrieff, Dimovski and Laidler signed Thursday's letter defending their work.
"We the undersigned directors have been unjustifiably accused of not acting in the best interests of football and face a baseless no-confidence motion," it read. "We have done nothing wrong and do not deserve to be treated in this manner. The volunteer board has diligently fulfilled its responsibility to the member federation and acted in the best interests of football at all times.
"The dissenting zones have not justified their action ... on what basis have they suddenly lost confidence in the elected directors?
"The dissenting zones launched their action the day after NNSWF's independent Future of Football Review Report was provided to members for comment.
"Rather than considering and discussing the recommendations with their clubs, they moved quickly to stifle further consultation through this pre-emptive and disproportionate action."
The directors said they "were not prepared to ignore the challenges constraining the game's growth".
"If the dissenting zones are confident in the level of service they provide and their ongoing relevance in a best-practice governance structure, what might their concerns be?" it read.
"Their unilateral action reflects the lack of accountability identified in the review. The attack on the elected directors is consistent with the three Hunter Zones and Football Mid North Coast's refusal to authentically participate in the review."
The review report noted that "the behaviour demonstrated the resistance to change by some zone stakeholders was primarily driven by fear, self-interest and self-preservation, rather than a genuine desire to engage with the review process."
The directors called for a commitment to reform and rejection of the zone's motions.
"It's time to cut through the misinformation of the claims they have made which emanate from self-interest and self-preservation," it read.
"How do they propose to provide more tangible support without increasing the cost of football? And what level of operational effectiveness and achievement is so profound in their zone activities and programs that deems them fit and proper to seize immediate control and lead football in northern NSW?"
The full letter is below:
Submission in defence of resolution to remove directors of NNSWF Board
In August of this year Hunter Valley Football, Newcastle Football and Macquarie Football launched action to remove five of Northern NSW Football's six elected directors.
We the undersigned directors have been unjustifiably accused of not acting in the best interests of football and face a baseless no-confidence motion.
We have done nothing wrong and do not deserve to be treated in this manner. The volunteer board has diligently fulfilled its responsibility to the member federation and acted in the best interests of football at all times.
The dissenting zones have not justified their action. We are left asking on what basis have they suddenly lost confidence in the elected directors?
The dissenting zones launched their action the day after NNSWF's independent Future of Football Review Report was provided to members for comment.
Rather than considering and discussing the recommendations with their member clubs, they moved quickly to stifle further consultation through this pre-emptive and disproportionate action.
After 10 months of extensive consultation, the independent reviewer's final report and recommendations revealed that, despite healthy participation, football's future growth in northern NSW was hindered by:
Unclear roles and responsibilities
A lack of accountability
Dysfunctional relationships
Poor communication
The review confirmed stakeholders at every level of football reported a lack of resources and support for game development.
Volunteers feel undervalued, under-resourced, overburdened and disempowered.
The final report and recommendations comprise a raft of recommendations that address the limitations of the current governance and administration structures to ensure football, as the region's largest club-based sport, can tangibly support clubs, coaches and referees to deliver quality football experiences that are affordable for families.
The reform plan, which the board proposes to implement in the ensuing five to 10 years, clearly articulates its vision and commitment to grassroots football.
The elected directors were not prepared to ignore the challenges constraining the game's growth and development.
Most concerning is the fact that dissenting zones are trying to gloss over the report's key recommendation that "the current governance structure will be maintained until the affiliated clubs of the respective six independent member zones determine that a fully aligned governance structure is more appropriate and better placed to serve the needs of stakeholders."
If the dissenting zones are confident in the level of service they provide and their ongoing relevance in a best-practice governance structure, what might their concerns be?
Their unilateral action reflects the lack of accountability identified in the review.
The attack on the elected directors is consistent with the three Hunter Zones and Football Mid North Coast's refusal to authentically participate in the review from the outset.
The independent reviewer noted in their final report that "...the behaviour demonstrated the resistance to change by some zone stakeholders was primarily driven by fear, self-interest and self-preservation, rather than a genuine desire to engage with the review process and explore what is in the best interests of the game and football community."
The action ignores the findings of the independent review and the needs of the game's players, clubs, coaches, referees and volunteers.
Society and our communities have changed over time and the needs and expectations of the vast football community have also evolved.
Yet the structures serving the game have remained largely stagnant.
In fulfilling its duties, the NNSWF Board has in recent times:
- Diligently navigated the game and member federation safely through the turmoil of the global pandemic;
- Protected the game's reserves and the solvency of clubs during the pandemic by dramatically reducing expenditure and providing registration and competition fee concessions totalling $600,000 in 2020;
- Established and launched a new strategic plan - Play On! 2022-2025; - Developed a comprehensive risk management framework compliant with AS/NZS ISO 31000:2009;
- Distributed financial relief totalling $130k in 2022 through the NNSWF Flood Recovery Package;
- Positioned the organisation to leverage and invest in the ensuing FIFA World Cups by building the game's cash reserves to $6.6 million and total members' funds to $17.2 million;
- Addressed the Cost of Football and instilled greater accountability;
- Secured the largest ever investment in a world cup legacy program from the NSW government
- $10 million NSW FIFA Women's World Cup Legacy Fund;
- Invested in the appointment of a FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Legacy Workforce;
- Launched the NPL Women's NNSW competition;
- Decoupled premier youth football from senior football and established the Premier Youth League;
- Established a comprehensive Talent Support Program for talented boys and girls throughout northern NSW;
- Significantly increased investment in the recruitment and development of referees including the establishment of the NNSWF Referees Academy;
- Assumed direct responsibility for the delivery of the game in the Northern Inland following the voluntary winding up of Northern Inland Football Incorporated;
- Enhanced the organisation's digital presence and reach to unprecedented levels;
- Facilitated investment of over $66m since 2017 into the improvement and development of community football facilities through effective advocacy with all levels of government; and
- Released a state-wide infrastructure strategy and complementary local strategies.
If that's not enough the NSW Office of Sport recently assessed NNSWF as an OUTSTANDING State Sporting Organisation.
This is not an isolated achievement. NNSWF has been independently assessed as outstanding since the inception of the Sport Sector Organisational Health Survey.
Again, we need to ask why the dissenting members have lost confidence in the elected directors?
Why haven't they waited until the next annual general meeting to install new directors?
It's time to cut through the misinformation of the claims they have made which emanate from self-interest and self-preservation.
The governance and administration of our great game can be better. It's time we had an authentic discussion about how the game could benefit from a modern, aligned and accountable football structure
The commitment and vision of the current elected directors are clear.
How do the nominated individuals shuffled from the dissenting zone committees plan to meaningfully address the limitations identified in the independent review?
Surely, they're not going to maintain the status quo and expect different outcomes?
How do they propose to provide more tangible support without increasing the cost of football?
And what level of operational effectiveness and achievement is so profound in their zone activities and programs that deems them fit and proper to seize immediate control and lead football in northern NSW?
Good governance is never static or fully achieved. Good governance is rarely popular; however, leaders have an ongoing responsibility to change, transform and be better.
The game's reputation doesn't deserve to be dragged through the mud because the elected directors dared to evaluate the current structures and propose how the delivery of the game could be improved.
In the best interests of our game we implore members to reject the motions to remove the elected directors and commit to authentically contributing to the reform implementation plan by establishing the Future of Football Working Group.
We the undersigned, elected directors deserve the opportunity to complete our term and fulfil our commitment to lead change and improve governance throughout the game.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
