Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Football

Northern NSW Football directors defend position amid board overthrow attempt

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
November 10 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Northern NSW Football directors defend position amid board overthrow attempt

Northern NSW Football directors targetted for removal have launched a detailed and ardent defence as their battle with dissenting member zones heads towards a potential extraordinary meeting next month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.