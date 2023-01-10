Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Updated

Cardinal George Pell dies aged 81

By Tara Cosoleto
Updated January 11 2023 - 10:34am, first published 9:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cardinal George Pell. Picture by AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia

Cardinal George Pell has died in Vatican City, aged 81.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.