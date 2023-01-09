Newcastle Herald
Man charged for allegedly shooting nail gun at drivers on M1 Motorway on Central Coast

By Nick Bielby
Updated January 10 2023 - 3:53pm, first published 9:23am
A man who allegedly shot a nail gun at drivers on the M1 Motorway has been refused bail.

