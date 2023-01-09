A man who allegedly shot a nail gun at drivers on the M1 Motorway has been refused bail.
Police said two men were shot with nails while they were driving in separate incidents in the northbound lanes of the motorway between Somersby and Ourimbah just after 4pm on Monday.
Investigators were told a passenger in a white Mitsubishi truck, also travelling north, allegedly fired nails at drivers in other vehicles.
A 57-year-old man was shot in the arm through an open window, before a 52-year-old man was hit in the top of the head with a projectile, causing him to briefly lose control of his SUV.
The 52-year-old allegedly saw a man leaning out of a truck before firing more nails at his vehicle - shattering the passenger side window.
Police found the truck in a commuter carpark on Sparks Road about 4.30pm.
As they were speaking with the occupants of the truck, 19-year-old Reid David Partlett allegedly ran north and climbed over a wire fence.
Officers chased him on foot and used capsicum spray to arrest him.
Mr Partlett was charged with two counts each of being armed with intent to commit an indictable offence, assault occasioning actual bodily harm in company, and malicious damage. He was already wanted on an outstanding warrant.
He was refused bail in Wyong Local Court on Tuesday and will face court again on January 24.
