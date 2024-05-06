Young person 'produces knife' at shopping centre; no threats made

POLICE were called to a shopping centre on the Central Coast on Monday afternoon where they were told a young person had produced a knife.
Police responded to reports of a concern for welfare just before 12.30pm on May 6 at the shopping centre on Goobarabah Avenue at Lake Haven, near Wyong.
Tuggerah Lakes Police District officers attended the scene and were told that a "young person had produced a knife".
The young person at the centre of the incident did not make any threats to members of the public, a NSW Police spokesperson confirmed.
"The young person was taken to hospital for an assessment," the spokesperson said in a statement.
Police confirmed the knife was secured and there was no threat to shoppers or other members of the public on Monday.
It's understood some shops at the centre were temporarily shuttered as police responded to the concern for welfare reports.
