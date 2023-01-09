Newcastle Herald
Woman dies in John Hunter Hospital after single-vehicle crash on Fishery Point Road at Morisset

Updated January 10 2023 - 7:29am, first published 7:20am
John Hunter Hospital. File picture

A woman has died in hospital after a single-vehicle crash at Morisset last week.

