A woman has died in hospital after a single-vehicle crash at Morisset last week.
Emergency crews were called to Fishery Point Road about 6.40pm on January 6 following reports a Holden Commodore sedan had left the road and struck a tree.
The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle - a 43-year-old woman - was trapped in the wreckage, before being released by Fire and Rescue NSW personnel.
The woman was taken to John Hunter Hospital, where she remained until she died on Monday.
Officers attached to Lake Macquarie Police District are investigating the crash.
A report will be prepared for the coroner.
IN THE NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.