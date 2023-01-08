I just fell in love with Newcastle. Let me tell you why.
I'd never been to Newcastle before, and if it wasn't for the invite from relatives, who've recently moved there, I may never have experienced its warm welcome.
I live in Melbourne. It's a lovely city, but at times it feels like a chaotic concrete jungle. So when I got the chance to escape to regional NSW, and its sea breeze, for a week, I jumped at the chance.
Prior to visiting Newcastle, if asked what I knew about it, I would have said steel, coal, and rugby league.
But on arrival I discovered e-bikes, light rail, and coastal walkways. My initial thoughts were that I'd stumbled upon a city full of variety. An underrated gem.
On my first morning, I was greeted by glorious sunshine, and a fine breakfast at Edmonds & Co café. The service was excellent - which can't always be said for some of Melbourne's hipster venues.
After breakfast, my partner and I headed for the Bogey Hole. Wow! What a stunning place. I was reliably informed that this is one of the earliest examples of a purpose-built ocean swimming pool. A few of the locals were complaining about the water temperature, but as a hardy Victorian, I was straight in. I immediately vowed to swim here at least once a day. On our way home, we saw a pod of dolphins swimming near Newcastle Beach. Magical.
The following day, I took a walk up Nobbys Beach, towards the lighthouse. The sand felt luxurious, and the sea sparkled beneath the clear blue sky. I even enjoyed watching a cargo ship exiting the harbour. I felt a hint of sadness for the crew, who were leaving this glorious city.
After yet another lunchtime swim at the Bogey Hole, I made my way over the cliffs, along the fascinating Memorial Walk, towards Merewether. On the way back, captivated by the stunning clifftop scenery, I stopped to take a few selfies, and eat a cone of chips, while fending off seagulls.
Towards the end of the week, I had a break from the beach life and visited the architecturally stunning library, the interesting array of shops on Darby Street, and the Lock-Up. It would be unfair to pick a favourite, as they all had their individual charms. Even the slightly creepy Lock-Up. What a creative way to reinvent a disused jail.
At virtually all of these locations, locals engaged me in friendly conversation. "Yes, move to Newy," they said, as I waxed lyrical about their city. One shop owner gave me food for thought when he remarked: "I used to live in Melbourne too. But I took a risk, and I feel fortunate to live here now."
Staying in The Hill area, most of my days were rounded off with a late night walk to the imposing Christ Church Cathedral or the Obelisk.
Perhaps the thing I like most about Newcastle is the people, and their warmth and creativity. From librarians to fellow swimmers, everyone was friendly and engaging. On my penultimate night, I was lucky enough to get invited to a small street party in The Hill. I met a group of lovely people, many of whom weren't originally from Newcastle, but have chosen to make Newy their home. And I can see why.
The size, and accessibility of Newcastle is also a huge selling point. It's a city with a small-town feel. Shops and tourist attractions are not full of people and long queues. Its compactness makes it ideal for walking and cycling. There are numerous parks and cycle paths. You can spend an entire day exploring the city without using a car or public transport. It also feels safe, even when walking home alone in the early hours of the morning.
Newy has a great mix of wonderful architecture, welcoming cafés, and stunning beaches.
For someone who was desperate to escape the heat and crowds of Melbourne, Newcastle was the perfect setting.
